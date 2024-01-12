Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $58.12 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.12 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00167462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.00600483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00067809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00351313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00196450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

