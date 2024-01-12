Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VERX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of VERX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 482,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,507. Vertex has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $6,714,791.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,403,233 shares in the company, valued at $143,131,642.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,992,876 shares of company stock valued at $77,414,891. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

