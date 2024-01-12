Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

Get Viña Concha y Toro alerts:

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viña Concha y Toro had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $255.61 million during the quarter.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.