Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 131.3% in December

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 104,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $50,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

