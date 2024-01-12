VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

VOXX International Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at VOXX International

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,568,750 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 3,014,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 247.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 621,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

