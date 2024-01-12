VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX International stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,568,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 3,014,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 621,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

