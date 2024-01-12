VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.80 on Friday. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

