Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $188.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waste Management traded as high as $181.58 and last traded at $181.40, with a volume of 1032401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.22.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average is $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

