Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.