Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 868 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.41. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

