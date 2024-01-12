Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 91.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 201,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.11. 113,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,408. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

