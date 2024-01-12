Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $260,000 Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.85. 21,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,254. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $622.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

