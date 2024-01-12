Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 126.3% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 141,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,220. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

