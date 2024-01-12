Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.84. 92,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,934. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

