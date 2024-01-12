Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,123 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Money Express by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.69. 60,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,489. The firm has a market cap of $721.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

