Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $251,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

