WAX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.40 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. WAX has a total market cap of $204.47 million and $15.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,112,954,558 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,056,286 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,112,494,036.4629064 with 3,396,595,767.616359 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06554281 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $17,853,806.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

