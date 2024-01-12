WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.78-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. WD-40 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $268.77 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WD-40 by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in WD-40 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in WD-40 by 25.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

