Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):

1/10/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2023 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2023 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2023 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $253.00.

11/13/2023 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

CB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,261. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.76 and a 200 day moving average of $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

