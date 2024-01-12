Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.88

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $11.58. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 6,058 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHG

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.