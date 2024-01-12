Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in December

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 13,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.