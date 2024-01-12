WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading Down 0.8%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXSE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

