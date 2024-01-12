WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $222.90 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.90 million and $6.15 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002627 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02228989 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.