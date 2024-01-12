Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $78.21 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.37 or 0.00054548 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $381.55 million and $78.21 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

