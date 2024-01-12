ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $815,285.31 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

