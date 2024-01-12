Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 4.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 157,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 683,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

