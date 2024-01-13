Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 125,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,718. The firm has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

