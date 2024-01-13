Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 300.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The company has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.80.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
