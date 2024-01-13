Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 281,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 134,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

