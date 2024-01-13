Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $492.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

