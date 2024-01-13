Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $91.26 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,715.90 or 1.00004481 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00250395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011414 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010366 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10372417 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,593,247.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.