Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) & Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Aditxt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $1.56 million 0.05 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Aditxt $749,475.00 1.65 -$27.65 million N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aditxt.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aditxt 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acura Pharmaceuticals and Aditxt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aditxt has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,077.61%. Given Aditxt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aditxt is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Aditxt -3,946.13% -777.58% -349.33%

Volatility & Risk

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acura Pharmaceuticals beats Aditxt on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. It is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

