Aergo Tops One Day Volume of $2.83 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Aergo has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $61.43 million and $2.83 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
