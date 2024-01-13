Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 199.4% in December

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 199.4% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 440,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

