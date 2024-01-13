Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $44.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00023698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,050,053 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

