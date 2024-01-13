AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.05% of AMETEK worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.44. The company had a trading volume of 800,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

