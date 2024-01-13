Analyzing Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Royalty Management and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Royalty Management alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Research Frontiers $540,000.00 64.54 -$2.67 million ($0.05) -20.80

This table compares Royalty Management and Research Frontiers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Royalty Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Frontiers.

Risk and Volatility

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Research Frontiers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62% Research Frontiers -308.67% -50.44% -45.59%

Summary

Royalty Management beats Research Frontiers on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Research Frontiers

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. The company's SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. It serves architectural, automotive, marine, and aerospace and appliance applications. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.