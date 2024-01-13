Ark Price Reaches $0.82 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $146.83 million and $7.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002549 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001736 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002626 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,214,718 coins and its circulating supply is 178,214,602 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

