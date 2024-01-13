Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.00

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $48.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.00 or 0.00018777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.56 or 0.99923027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011452 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00244328 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,508,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.02793709 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $97,091,838.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

