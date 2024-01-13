B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

