B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
