Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472. Insiders own 44.01% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. 10,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $227.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

