Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Belite Bio stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 57,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

