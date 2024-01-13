Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

