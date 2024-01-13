Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and $40,153.27 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00135378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037425 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002274 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

