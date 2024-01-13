BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.10 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $29.10 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002556 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001950 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000107 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $32,626,481.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

