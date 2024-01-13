Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDEW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,378. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEWFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

