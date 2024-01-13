Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.39% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. 2,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,951. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend

About Bluerock Homes Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.