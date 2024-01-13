Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.39% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BHM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. 2,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,951. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend
About Bluerock Homes Trust
The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bluerock Homes Trust
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.