Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $642.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $644.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

