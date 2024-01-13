Boothe Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,623,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.05. 5,568,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

