Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 128.6% in December

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BREZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
