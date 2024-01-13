Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 128.6% in December

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BREZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.